Date For Official Penn State Rose Bowl Pep Rally Announced

Penn State fans lucky enough to snag a ticket to the Rose Bowl can congregate in Los Angeles at the Official Penn State Pep Rally on Sunday, Jan. 1. The rally, sponsored by Penn State’s Alumni Association, will start at 2:30 p.m. in the L.A. LIVE area of downtown Los Angeles.

The event is open and free to all Penn Staters. The Penn State Blue Band, the Lionettes, Penn State cheerleaders, and the Nittany Lion will all be in attendance, as well as some special guests.

Fans can park at nearby parking garages and enter the pep rally at the intersection of Chick Hearn Court and Georgia Street near the STAPLES Center.

Those unable to attend the pep rally or the Rose Bowl can find a local watch party on the Alumni Associations’s Rose Bowl Watch Party Facebook event.