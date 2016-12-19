Mike Watkins Becomes First Nittany Lion To Win Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Mike Watkins became the first Nittany Lion to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week after recording his second consecutive double-double against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

Since making his debut this season, Watkins has been Penn State’s best player since finding his scoring groove. Watkins’ ability in the paint has given the Lions a presence down low they haven’t had in quite some time.

Since debuting in November, Watkins is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds with three double-doubles on the year. Purdue star forward Caleb Swanigan joins Watkins as a conference award winner after his big weekend. His 26 points and 10 rebounds secured him Big Ten Player of the Week honors.

Watkins’ development has been fun to watch as the big man continues to learn the game’s fundamentals and tap into his immense potential.

The Nittany Lions next play Dec. 21 against Morgan State in the Bryce Jordan Center at 5 p.m.