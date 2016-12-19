You are at:»»»Teniya Page Wins Big Ten Player Of The Week For Third Time
Teniya Page Wins Big Ten Player Of The Week For Third Time

Lady Lions guard Teniya Page was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday (Yep, you’ve read this beforetwo other times to be exact).

After a 30-point effort against American University to help the Lady Lions to their fifth-straight win, the guard out of Chicago registered her third 30-point game of her career, becoming the second Lady Lion to do so before the end of her sophomore season.

Page is currently averaging 20.8 points per game, up about 5 points from last season, and is 48.9% from three-point range. Both her points per game and three-point percentage stats are good for No. 18 in the country.

“This year, she’s just been very aggressive right out of the gate,” Coach Coquese Washington said. “She’s been consistently aggressive and that’s helped her be impactful for the entire game.”

In winning her third Big Ten Player of the Week, she matches Maggie Lucas for winning three of these honors in a single season, and conference play hasn’t even started yet.

