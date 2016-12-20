You are at:»»DOTD: Franco Harris Wants To Smell Your Feet
DOTD: Franco Harris Wants To Smell Your Feet

When Franco Harris isn’t busy jumping out of wedding cakes and surprising soon-to-be newlyweds (but is really a spokesman for Wix.com), he’s busy smelling your feet — literally.

The Penn State legend and four-time Super Bowl champion is trying to make his name in the athletic apparel business with Silversport, which produces a line of odor-free athletic socks. The sock utilizes the power of silver — which is woven into the fabric — to combat odor-causing bacteria, eliminating all unpleasant foot odors even after a week’s worth of use.

Harris’ claim could’ve been enough, but he went the extra mile to prove the sock’s effectiveness last year on CNBC. He gave host Jane Wells a pair to try for herself; Harris gave her a week to put it through a trial run and agreed to take a whiff after it concluded.

“Franco Harris smelling my sock. This is almost like a fantasy for me.”

Much to the Wells’ excitement, Harris did indeed smell her used sock. As advertised, there wasn’t a single foul odor on the sock. We can tell, because Harris really went all-in on the sniffing portion of the test. Watch the video closely — he gives it a solid “one-Mississippi” before retracting his nose.

It’s highly unlikely Harris will appear out of thin air just to smell your used Silversport sock, but he drives a hard bargain on the sock’s effectiveness. Now if that nose could only lead to the Joe Paterno statue.

