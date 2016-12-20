Rose Bowl Tickets Are The Most Sought-After Non-CFP Championship Tickets

The Rose Bowl clash between No. 5 Penn State and No. 7 USC is the most sought-after bowl game after the College Football Playoff National Championship, according to Rukkus.

The 103rd Rose Bowl Game (which isn’t even a playoff game) has the highest average ticket price of any of the New Year’s Six bowl games. The average selling price of a Rose Bowl ticket is $466.60 — that’s 54 percent higher than the Peach Bowl (No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington) and 150 percent higher than the Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State).

The Orange Bowl, which features No. 6 Michigan and No. 11 Florida State, is a non-playoff New Year’s Six game. However, it too is more sought-after than the Fiesta Bowl playoff match between Clemson and Ohio State.

The National Championship is obviously the most expensive game, but what is most shocking is the fact that you can attend the Cotton Bowl match-up between No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 13 Western Michigan for only $10. The Cotton Bowl has cheaper tickets than the AdvoCare v100 Texas Bowl, St. Petersburg Bowl, National Funding Holiday Bowl, and the TaxSlayer Bowl; all of which feature unranked teams, and even a 5-7 team (the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the St. Petersburg Bowl).

The Rose Bowl will kickoff 5 p.m. (Eastern time) on January 2. You can check out all the other bowl game match-ups with this interactive map provided by Rukkus: