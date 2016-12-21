Men’s Basketball Cruised By Morgan State 96-55

Penn State (8-5) wrapped up its non-conference schedule on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Morgan State (3-8) was the opponent, but the Bears were no match for Pat Chambers’ squad as the Nittany Lions won 96-55.

How It Happened

The Nittany Lions came racing out of the gates, knocking down their first two shots plus hitting a pair of free throws to take a 7-0 lead in the opening minute. Penn State played a quick style, even for its up-tempo offense, as it put up 17 fastbreak points in the opening nine minutes of play to get out to a 24-17 lead.

Midway through the half, the Nittany Lions went cold from the field — during one stretch hitting just two of their ten attempts. But Penn State’s quality on the defensive end helped it through that stretch. With five steals in the opening 10 minutes, Penn State’s offense had time to find its groove again.

A 14-0 run late in the half opened this game up for the Nittany Lions. Morgan State finally broke its scoreless streak down the stretch, but couldn’t manage to close a large gap created as Penn State headed into halftime leading 49-29.

The high-scoring Nittany Lions continued their offensive dominance in the second half. Morgan State had trouble slowing down Penn State in transition. With Penn State’s scoring contributions spread out among a number of players on the roster, the team was heading toward one of its biggest scoring nights of the year.

As Chambers rotated a couple new players into the lineup, and Grant Hazle registered his first points as a Nittany Lion, Penn State put up the most points it has this season — surpassing the 92-point mark it put up against St. John’s on Sunday. Six players finished in double figures as Penn State won 96-55.

Player Of The Game

Lamar Stevens | Forward | Freshman

The first-year player put up his second 20-point scoring night as he led the Nittany Lions highest-scoring effort of the season.

What’s Next

Penn State starts Big Ten play at home on Tuesday against Northwestern. Tipoff at the Bryce Jordan Center is at 3 p.m. and can be seen live on ESPN2.