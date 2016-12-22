Man Who Claims To Be Sandusky Victim Arrested For Attempted Murder

Anthony Spinelli, a 44-year old man who claims to have been a victim of Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse, was arrested for armed assault with intent to murder outside of Boston yesterday, according to WBZ-TV, Boston’s local CBS affiliate.

The victim of the stabbing, Bobby Pirelli, was having lunch with some of the elderly people in his building Tuesday afternoon when he went upstairs to his apartment to get drinks, according to his sister. When he was leaving the apartment he was attacked and stabbed multiple times and the stabber escaped. Police found Spinelli yesterday behind a shed in Revere, Mass. and arrested him.

Police say the incident allegedly started with a conversation in Pirelli’s kitchen on Tuesday and progressed into an argument in his bedroom. Pirelli suffered stab wounds to the neck, torso, and abdomen but is expected to survive after a lengthy surgery. Spinelli, who also suffered a stab wound to the hand and wore a bandage and cast in court this morning for his arraignment, is being held on $1 million bail and will return to court on January 17.

Spinelli claims he was sexually assaulted by Sandusky in 1988 and the abuse made his life “spiral out of control.” Since attending the football camp at Penn State where Spinelli says Sandusky abused him, he has been involved with drugs and in 2002 pled guilty to manslaughter, having served time in prison.