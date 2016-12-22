Mike Gesicki Plans To Stay For Senior Season

Tight end Mike Gesicki plans to return to Penn State to play his senior season in the Blue and White, according to a statement he made earlier this evening tweeted by Penn State football.

From the desk of Mike Gesicki. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/cEZlMny9BK — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 23, 2016

Gesicki details in the post that by staying for another year he is putting his lifelong dream of playing professional football on hold, but is focusing on the Rose Bowl in less than two weeks with the team. The junior has had a phenomenal season so far, recording 668 yards with 51.4 yards per gain and 4 touchdowns.

Though former Nittany Lion quarterback Christian Hackenberg played in last year’s Taxslayer Bowl and declared for the NFL draft following the game, there’s recently been a trend among college players to declare before their bowl games and skip the post season play all together. Gesicki, however, is committed to Penn State football not only for another month, but for another year.

“I am looking forward to wearing the Blue & White another year and playing with my teammates, best friends, and more importantly, my brothers here at Penn State,” Gesicki’s statement reads.

We’ll see you in Pasadena, No. 88.