THON Alumni Launch Countrywide Virtual Run Fundraiser

If there’s a hole in your heart where the Hope Express used to be, fear not. This year, DMAIG (the Dance Marathon Alumni Group) is introducing “Hope From Coast 2 Coast,” a virtual run fundraiser leading up to THON.

HFC2C will run from February 12 through February 19, and it offers a few different options for participation based on desired involvement. You can pick from four distances to run, and each one represents one of Christopher Millard’s Four Diamonds. The Courage Team walks or runs one mile, the Honesty Team walks or runs 3.1 miles, the Strength Team has the whole week to run #46FTK miles, and the Wisdom Team runs 135 miles (the distance between Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital and University Park). If you choose Wisdom, you’ll put together a team of family and friends or you can choose to be paired with other Penn State alumni.

“This event is for anyone who wants to continue the fight against pediatric cancer. Whether you’re a new runner, experienced runner or someone who just hates cancer and wants to help, this event is for you. Join supporters from around the country to run, walk and just plain kick cancer’s butt,” the event’s website says.

Click here to sign up, create a fundraising page, and pick your team. Once you do this, DMAIG will email you with further instruction and everything you need to know about fundraising for the event. If you have any questions, contact Hope From Coast 2 Coast Director Darla Zechhin at [email protected] or by phone at (267) 760-7159.