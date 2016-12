A new nightclub is coming to State College.

Envy Nightclub announced today that it will open its doors in 2017 according to its Instagram. Self-described as Penn State’s soon-to-be “hottest nightclub,” Envy will takeover 420 East College Ave, where Levels Nightclub was previously located.

Envy is currently in the process of hiring staff. Positions include bartenders, bar-backs, bouncers, and maintenance crews. You can view all the available positions on its website.