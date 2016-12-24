Fan Receives Christmas Rose Bowl Surprise Of A Lifetime

‘Tis the season of giving, and nothing spreads Christmas cheer quite like tickets to the Rose Bowl.

One lucky fan received the surprise of a lifetime after receiving tickets to the Granddaddy of Them All after opening a box that appeared to contain only a shirt. “We’re going to the Rose Bowl,” he jokingly proclaims, completely unaware of the shock that was about to follow.

He’s stunned after being told to look down at the second part of his gift, asking his family how it was possible. Twitter user Breanna Deutsch shared a video of the fan’s entire reaction — and subsequent speechlessness upon realizing he’d actually be attending the game — earlier today for the heartwarming Christmas Eve story of the year.

This is the second occurrence of fans receiving surprise tickets to the game. The Yockey family decided to give father, husband, and Penn State fanatic Dean Yockey the surprise of a lifetime after he learned he’d be attending the game — a surprise that included a call from James Franklin himself.

If you aren’t already, get into the holiday spirit and check out the video!