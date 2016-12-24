Matt McGloin To Start At Quarterback For Oakland Raiders

Matt McGloin will quarterback the playoff-bound Oakland Raiders following Derek Carr’s season-ending injury on Saturday against the Colts.

He’ll be starting for the foreseeable future. That includes the playoffs. https://t.co/tLpDK105YU — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 25, 2016

Carr suffered a broken fibula, the same injury that cut Marcus Mariota’s season short earlier in the day, four minutes into the fourth quarter. McGloin, a fourth-year pro who led the Nittany Lions to an 8-4 campaign his senior year in 2012, finished the game 2-of-3 passing for 29 yards. The former walk-on out of Scranton, Pa., has held down Oakland’s backup job since 2013 after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

“I’m ready to go,” McGloin said following the team’s 33-25 win over Indianapolis. “I know this team — these guys around me, this staff, this organization — will do a great job of helping me out, embracing me, and making sure we keep moving in the right direction.”

McGloin set Penn State’s single-season records for passing yards (3,271) and touchdowns (24) in 2012, but saw both marks eclipsed by redshirt sophomore Trace McSorley, who heads into the Rose Bowl with 3,360 yards through the air and 25 touchdown tosses.

Oakland (12-3) has already locked up the second seed in the AFC and will face the highest winning seed from the conference’s Wild Card round. The silver and black haven’t made the playoffs since 2002 when they lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

McGloin and the Raiders will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Denver to face the Broncos next Sunday at 4:25 ET on CBS.