You are at:»»»Penn State Ranked No. 5 In CFP Academic Ranking
Saquon Barkley Penn State Football vs Wisconsin Big Ten B1G Championship 2016

Penn State Ranked No. 5 In CFP Academic Ranking

0
By on Football, News

The 2016 Nittany Lions continue the tradition of Success With Honor by coming in at No. 5 in Washington think tank New America’s academic ranking of the College Football Playoff Top 25.

Penn State took the top of the ranking behind Stanford at No. 1, followed by Clemson, Temple, and Virginia Tech.

Penn State ranked highest among all Big Ten schools. Big Ten Championship runner-up Wisconsin came in at No. 9, while Michigan was No. 14, and Ohio State landed at No. 21. Fellow in-state rival Pitt also checked in at No. 20, and Rose Bowl competitor USC was ranked at No. 23.

The ranking compares each Top 25 team’s graduating success rate (GSR) to the school’s graduation rate of the general student body. The more similar the graduation rates, the higher the ranking. Schools were assessed penalties for higher discrepancies between the graduation rates. Even schools where the football team had higher graduation rates than the general student body were assessed penalties. The ranking didn’t want to reward schools with low overall graduation rates.

You can view the entire academic Top 25 below:

college-football-top-25-ranked-by-academics-_-time-page-003

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Alex Bauer

Alex is a junior from Cheshire, Connecticut who came to Penn State with his two sisters, and is currently studying Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship. His favorite things are dogs, coffee, and dogs that shoot hot jets of coffee out of their mouths. If you are Mad Online™ about something Alex wrote on the internet, you can send him threatening emails at [email protected], or harass him on Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram @TheAlexBauer.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.