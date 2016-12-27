Penn State Football Brought Its Own Weights To California

For the No. 5 Penn State football team, the voyage to California is a business trip. And though there’s plenty of ways to stay entertained in sunny Pasadena, the Nittany Lions can’t spend all day enjoying the sights with the Grandaddy of Them All less than a week away.

Penn State fans noticed last week that when the Lions packed up their truck (which left earlier in the week) for the cross-country trip they brought their own weights. Predicting the hotel fitness center wouldn’t quite serve the team’s needs, Penn State BYOW for a workout sesh in the hotel — bring your own weights.

How the Nittany Lions travel – bring your own weight room style. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/51QA1ze8ix — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 27, 2016

The team arrived in California yesterday after it was spotted leaving the Harrisburg Airport, sent off with a sick Nittany Lion head pasted in the airport’s window and walls.

Even though Penn State travelled cross-country looking for a Rose Bowl victory, that doesn’t mean the team can’t have a little fun. Enter Disneyland…