Penn State Football Brought Its Own Weights To California

For the No. 5 Penn State football team, the voyage to California is a business trip. And though there’s plenty of ways to stay entertained in sunny Pasadena, the Nittany Lions can’t spend all day enjoying the sights with the Grandaddy of Them All less than a week away.

Penn State fans noticed last week that when the Lions packed up their truck (which left earlier in the week) for the cross-country trip they brought their own weights. Predicting the hotel fitness center wouldn’t quite serve the team’s needs, Penn State BYOW for a workout sesh in the hotel — bring your own weights.

The team arrived in California yesterday after it was spotted leaving the Harrisburg Airport, sent off with a sick Nittany Lion head pasted in the airport’s window and walls.

roses

Photo: Penn State Football

Even though Penn State travelled cross-country looking for a Rose Bowl victory, that doesn’t mean the team can’t have a little fun. Enter Disneyland

Photo By: Penn State Football
Lexi Shimkonis

Lexi is one of Onward State's Managing Editors, which really just means she doesn't sleep much. A junior studying Civil Engineering, Lexi comes from "Spring City," PA (technically). Please email questions and/or pleas for an Instagram caption to [email protected], or for a more intimate bond, follow her on Twitter @lexshimko.

