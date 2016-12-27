Penn State Players Enjoy Day At Disneyland

The Nittany Lions have arrived in Southern California for the 103rd Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 and immediately got to business with practice preparations in anticipation of the team’s matchup with USC.

How the Nittany Lions travel – bring your own weight room style. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/51QA1ze8ix — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 27, 2016

It’s important the team remains focused during its time on the west coast — this is Penn State’s biggest game in recent memory — there should still be time for a little fun out in the California sun (especially since the temperature in State College is currently hovering in the mid-30s).

What better place to loosen up and enjoy oneself than Disneyland?

The Lions took some time away from the Xs and Os to soak up the magic at historic Disneyland — magic the team hopes might rub off on them ahead of Monday’s clash. Players took to the stage and were introduced to a raucous Penn State crowd as the Rose Bowl festivities began.

Awesome way to kick off @rosebowlgame festivities! Great crowd at today’s opening ceremony. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/HDhYIHxt3F — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 27, 2016

James Franklin and company strolled the park to greet smiling faces, hit the various rides scattered throughout the park, and take a short break from the grind for a little relaxation.

Some of the smiling faces even carried some celebrity status — animated characters are celebrities too!

When in LA…😎 pic.twitter.com/n1HDungYYK — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 27, 2016

Some brave players dared to take on the California Screamin’ rollercoaster — a $60M thrill ride that reaches 120 feet in height and goes 0-55 MPH in four seconds. It’s not for the faint of heart; the California Screamin’ coaster features a 108-foot drop that could make even the toughest Nittany Lion shake in his boots.

As if the park wasn’t enough, the players and staff took to the Disneyland ESPN Zone to unwind and dine out before getting back to business tomorrow.

The fun and games aren’t done yet. After a day at the park it’s 🕟 for #ESPN zone. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/YxWoZ4PNil — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 28, 2016

Not all business trips have to be exhausting, and it seems the Nittany Lions had their share of fun in one of the most magical places on earth. There’ll be plenty more going on in Downtown L.A. as we get closer to the 103rd Rose Bowl game.