Jason Cabinda To Stay For Senior Season

Linebacker Jason Cabinda announced on Twitter this afternoon that he plans to stick around for the Rose Bowl and play out his senior season at Penn State.

Cabinda notes that he is completely focused on the Rose Bowl, which is less than a week away, and is looking forward to upholding Penn State’s traditions for another year and getting to play in Beaver Stadium. He even mentioned he’s looking forward to a white out in Pasadena, so James Franklin must be thrilled.

The true junior was forced to the sidelines in the beginning of the season after suffering a broken hand against Kent State. He returned for the Ohio State game in mid-October where he was able to spark the defense and contribute to the 24-21 upset that kick-started Penn State’s season and helped send the team to the Rose Bowl. Since then the inside linebacker has provided stability and leadership to the Nittany Lion defense alongside Brandon Bell & Co.

Cabinda’s sophomore season landed him on the All-Big Ten honorable mention team after recording 7.7 tackles per game, which was the most for Penn State and 15th highest in the Big Ten.

No. 40 will join at least Mike Gesicki on the field next year, who announced last week that he too plans to forgo the 2017 NFL Draft and play out the Rose Bowl and his senior season at Penn State.