Lady Lions Blown Out By Indiana 89-70

Penn State (10-3, 0-1 Big Ten) opened Big Ten play on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Indiana. The Hoosiers (11-3, 1-0 Big Ten) managed to grab their seventh-straight win and gave the Lady Lions their first home defeat 89-70.

How It Happened

It was a fast-paced game in the opening quarter with both offenses firing from the field. The Lady Lions were strong on the offensive side of the ball, led by Lindsey Spann who finished the first quarter with nine points. Penn State was up 22-20 at the end of the first period.

The shots stopped falling for the Lady Lions in the second quarter and they were not up to the challenge on the defensive end to hold the lead. The Hoosiers nailed open three’s in the first half and Tyra Buss finished with 15 points, while Penn State went 4-12 from the field and had seven turnovers in the quarter. Indiana went into halftime with a 43-32 lead.

Penn State’s struggles worked into the third quarter as Indiana continued to hit shots, while the Lady Lions couldn’t get their attempts to fall. Buss shot the Lady Lions straight out of this game — going 10-13 from the field for 24 points by the end of the quarter. The Hoosiers led 74-52 heading into the fourth quarter.

While the Lady Lions struggled to hit shots from the field, Teniya Page heated up as the game went on. She scored 26 points for another 20+ effort this season. The game was too far gone for Penn State though as the Hoosiers went on to win 89-70.

Player Of The Game

Tyra Buss | Guard | Sophomore

The Hoosier star was lights out from the field against the Lady Lions. She went 11-16 for 26 points in the blowout win.

What’s Next

Penn State is back in action on New Year’s Eve in New Jersey against Rutgers. Tipoff is at noon and you can watch it live on BTN.