Saeed Blacknall And Manny Bowen Suspended For Rose Bowl

Junior wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and sophomore linebacker Manny Bowen are suspended for the Rose Bowl according to a press release issued by Penn State football on Wednesday.

James Franklin alluded to the suspension of unnamed players due to a violation of team rules during media availability on Tuesday. “We have some guys who won’t participate for reasons that we won’t get into right now, for violation of team rules,” Franklin said. “We’ll leave it at that.”

Blacknall and Bowen have been key pieces for the Nittany Lions this season.

The New Jersey wide receiver has appeared in nine games, catching 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest contributions came in the Big Ten Championship Game, where he put up a career-high 155 yards receiving off 40-yard and 70-yard touchdown receptions.

Bowen, also from New Jersey, appeared in all 13 games during the 2016 season and was a crucial factor during the month where linebacker depth was stretched by injuries. He recorded 68 tackles, good enough to be No. 4 on the team, and two sacks.