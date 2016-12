As the Nittany Lions enjoy some fun in the sun before their matchup against USC in the Granddaddy Of Them All, Penn Staters young and old all across the country are getting ready for their own journeys to the Rose Bowl.

Whether you’re traveling by land, sea, or air, you could probably use some tunes. Here’s a playlist to help you pass the time as you make your way to California. Oh, and make sure to pack white clothes.