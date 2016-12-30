Linemen Andrew Nelson And Brendan Mahon Will Return To Penn State in 2017

Good news keeps coming in for the Nittany Lions.

After tight end Mike Gesicki and linebacker Jason Cabinda both reaffirmed their commitments to Penn state in 2017, news broke that offensive linemen Brendan Mahon and Andrew Nelson, both of whom suffered season-ending innjuries this season, will be returning to school next year for their final seasons of eligibility.

Both were on hot streaks before suffering their respective injuries, but considering how well the offensive line’s performed in their absence, today’s news bodes well for the team’s outlook in 2017.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who’s enjoyed a stellar sophomore campaign running behind this year’s talented crop of linemen, will be back in 2017 as well. Considering he’ll be running behind a line that includes Mahon and Nelson only bolsters his case as one of the premier backs in the nation.

Both linemen will be absent for the Rose Bowl, meaning redshirt freshman Ryan Bates will be tasked with leading the group — just has he’s done since both veterans were lost for the season.