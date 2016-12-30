You are at:»»Penn State 1, USC 0: The Nittany Lions Defeat USC In The Lawry’s Beef Bowl
Mike Gesicki Penn State Football vs Wisconsin Big Ten B1G Championship 2016

By on News

The Nittany Lions knows beef, and they proved it Wednesday night after consuming 536 lbs of beef at Lawry’s in Beverly Hills.

The gourmet restaurant holds an annual competition between the two schools playing in the Rose Bowl. The competition pits stomach against stomach; the team who can consume the most beef takes the crown. The Nittany Lions had their dinner on Wednesday night with USC dining on Thursday.

The contest was no blowout; Penn State edged out USC by 34 lbs after the Trojans could only muster 502 lbs of delicious beef. Much like Saquon Barkley leads the Penn State offense, the Nittany Lions’ feeding frenzy was led by none other than offensive lineman Derek Dowrey, who kicked off the competition with the ceremonial first cut.

If the Nittany Lions can play like they eat, they should have no problem taking down the Trojans. The 103rd Rose Bowl Game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. eastern on January 2.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
David is a senior from Rochester, NY, nestled right in beautiful Western New York. He is majoring in Broadcast Journalism, and as an avid sports fan, he passionately supports the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. He is the first Penn Stater from his family, and couldn’t be prouder to represent Penn State University. In his free time, he likes to alpine ski, and play golf. You can follow him on Twitter @abruz11, and can contact him via email at [email protected]

