Penn State 1, USC 0: The Nittany Lions Defeat USC In The Lawry’s Beef Bowl

The Nittany Lions knows beef, and they proved it Wednesday night after consuming 536 lbs of beef at Lawry’s in Beverly Hills.

The gourmet restaurant holds an annual competition between the two schools playing in the Rose Bowl. The competition pits stomach against stomach; the team who can consume the most beef takes the crown. The Nittany Lions had their dinner on Wednesday night with USC dining on Thursday.

It’s an art form, really. pic.twitter.com/3mkB9cF3Am — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 29, 2016

The contest was no blowout; Penn State edged out USC by 34 lbs after the Trojans could only muster 502 lbs of delicious beef. Much like Saquon Barkley leads the Penn State offense, the Nittany Lions’ feeding frenzy was led by none other than offensive lineman Derek Dowrey, who kicked off the competition with the ceremonial first cut.

Job well done on the first cut, @doubleDowrey! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fe3Fu5Gmvn — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 29, 2016

If the Nittany Lions can play like they eat, they should have no problem taking down the Trojans. The 103rd Rose Bowl Game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. eastern on January 2.