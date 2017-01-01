Four-Star 2018 Safety Isaiah Humphries Commits To Penn State

Penn State added to its No. 1 ranked 2018 recruiting class as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. Sachse, Tex., four-star safety Isaiah Humphries — the son of Nittany Lion defensive back Leonard Humphries — announced his verbal early Sunday.

Humphries’ commitment gives James Franklin and his staff their seventh member of a 2018 bunch that could end up being special. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder’s recruitment was led by cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, who played with Humphries’ dad in the late 80s and early 90s.

The younger Humphries joins 2017 linebacker commit Brailyn Franklin as the first recruits from Texas to pick Penn State in quite some time. Franklin transferred from Paul Bowie High School in Arlington to Battlefield in Haymarket, Va., prior to his senior season last fall.

Humphries is considered the13th-best safety in America next cycle and the 24th-rated prospect out of the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports. He held offers from the likes of Cal, Colorado, Duke, and Oklahoma, among others before pulling the trigger in favor of the Nittany Lions, who now own a sizeable lead over Florida State for the nation’s top 2018 haul early in the process. You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.

Welcome to Penn State, Isaiah!