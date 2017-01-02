[Live Blog] No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 9 USC

Good afternoon, Penn State fans! James Franklin’s No. 5 Nittany Lions (11-2) traveled to the mountains of Pasadena for the 103rd Rose Bowl against No. 9 USC (9-3). We’ll have you covered throughout the game with live updates, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more. Here’s the media information you’ll need and here are our staff predictions

First Quarter

:21 — Penn State ran one play from scrimmage after receiving the kickoff before the end of the quarter. Not much went right for the Nittany Lions during the first 15 minutes.

That’s the end of one. USC leads 13-0 after another field goal from Matt Boermeester. pic.twitter.com/UncJTPj9ZM — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 2, 2017

3:21 — The Trojans traveled 53 yards deep into Penn State territory before settling for a 44-yard field goal by Boermeester to give them a 13-0 advantage with :21 seconds left in the first quarter.

4:42 — Another series, another three-and-out for the Penn State offense.

9:34 — USC embarked on a lengthy 12-play, 53-yard drive that culminated in a 22-yard made field goal by Matt Boermeester to give the Trojans a 10-0 lead with 4:42 left in the quarter.

10:22 — Penn State went three-and-out on its next drive, failing to move the ball a yard. Freshman punter Blake Gillikin came on for a 34-yard boot that gave the Trojans nice field position at their own 43.

12:15 — USC chewed up 51 yards on five plays on the way to its first points of the ballgame. Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold found Deontay Burnett for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 10:31 to go in the opening quarter.

14:47 — The Nittany Lions took over at their own 33-yard line, but after picking up 27 yards on three plays, McSorley’s pass was again picked off — this time by all-purpose star Adoree’ Jackson.

Here’s a look at the bobbled pass that led to the USC score. Tough break for the Nittany Lions. pic.twitter.com/lbssKi4H7G — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 2, 2017

15:00 — Penn State won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The first play from scrimmage resulted in a Trace McSorley interception to sophomore corner Iman Marshall. However, the Nittany Lion defense hung tough and the Trojans missed a 51-yard field goal wide right.

Pregame

Nothing quite like a packed house in the mountains. Here we go! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mINBCcKvJa — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 2, 2017

No Penn State player has accumulated more total yards in a single season than Trace McSorley. The redshirt sophomore is ready to go. pic.twitter.com/WNjtF9KbbG — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 2, 2017

Saquon Barkley and his coach have a discussion during pregame warmups. James Franklin needs a big day out of his featured back. pic.twitter.com/j1zpj14arS — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 2, 2017