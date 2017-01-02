You are at:»»»[Live Blog] No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 9 USC
alexbauer-8981

[Live Blog] No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 9 USC

0
By on Football, News

Good afternoon, Penn State fans! James Franklin’s No. 5 Nittany Lions (11-2) traveled to the mountains of Pasadena for the 103rd Rose Bowl against No. 9 USC (9-3). We’ll have you covered throughout the game with live updates, including analysis, photos, tweets, and more. Here’s the media information you’ll need and here are our staff predictions

First Quarter

:21 —  Penn State ran one play from scrimmage after receiving the kickoff before the end of the quarter. Not much went right for the Nittany Lions during the first 15 minutes.

3:21 — The Trojans traveled 53 yards deep into Penn State territory before settling for a 44-yard field goal by Boermeester to give them a 13-0 advantage with :21 seconds left in the first quarter.

4:42 — Another series, another three-and-out for the Penn State offense.

9:34 — USC embarked on a lengthy 12-play, 53-yard drive that culminated in a 22-yard made field goal by Matt Boermeester to give the Trojans a 10-0 lead with 4:42 left in the quarter.

alexbauer-905310:22 — Penn State went three-and-out on its next drive, failing to move the ball a yard. Freshman punter Blake Gillikin came on for a 34-yard boot that gave the Trojans nice field position at their own 43.

12:15 — USC chewed up 51 yards on five plays on the way to its first points of the ballgame. Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Darnold found Deontay Burnett for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 10:31 to go in the opening quarter.

14:47 — The Nittany Lions took over at their own 33-yard line, but after picking up 27 yards on three plays, McSorley’s pass was again picked off — this time by all-purpose star Adoree’ Jackson.

15:00 — Penn State won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The first play from scrimmage resulted in a Trace McSorley interception to sophomore corner Iman Marshall. However, the Nittany Lion defense hung tough and the Trojans missed a 51-yard field goal wide right.

Pregame

Photo By: Alex Bauer
Share.

About Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan Kasales is a townie who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. He's majoring in Journalism and has a passion for Spanish. Ethan's a lifelong Penn State football fan and loves talking all types of sports with whoever will listen. In the winter, when it's way too cold in Happy Valley to play golf, he teaches snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. If you ever want to learn how to ride, he'd love to teach you. Ethan enjoys whistling along to everything from Bruce Springsteen to Action Bronson. You can follow him @easyEKasales or email [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.