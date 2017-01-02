You are at:»»»Penn State Hockey Climbs To No. 2 In USCHO Poll
Celebration Penn State Hockey vs Canisius

Penn State Hockey Climbs To No. 2 In USCHO Poll

By

Penn State hockey started its season unranked, and now it’s No. 2 in the nation. Although the Nittany Lions have been idle for a few weeks, Denver tied and lost to Providence, allowing Penn State to slide up a spot. It received 918 voter points and 3 first place votes.

Despite Penn State’s break, it still boasts the best offense in the country with a 4.87 goal-per-game average. Its defense is good for No. 3, with a 1.87 goals allowed average. It’s killed 92.5 percent of penalties so far this season (62-of-67), making its pk unit the best in the nation. Freshman goalie Peyton Jones’ 1.9726 GAA is No. 6.

The only team ahead of Penn State is Minnesota-Duluth, so obviously it leads the Big Ten, with Ohio State and Minnesota also making the rankings. Penn State is back in action and on the road for the first time in months against Ohio State this weekend. This time, Sabres draft pick Brett Murray is along for the ride.

Photo By: Mary Frances Pillion
