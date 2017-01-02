Rose Bowl Gameday Coverage: No. 5 Penn State vs No. 7 USC

The day is finally here. Penn State heads to Pasadena to take on USC in the 103rd Rose Bowl after a miracle season that’s included a spotless record since falling to Michigan earlier in the year. The Trojans come in with similar momentum after freshman quarterback Sam Darnold took over four games in and saved USC’s season.

Here’s all the media information you’ll need for today’s game:

Television Coverage

Today’s Rose Bowl will kick off at 5:00 p.m. eastern on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Derrick Williams. Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM. Sirius: Ch. 132. XM: Ch. 196.

Weather

Temperatures should be relatively cool for today’s game. The high is projected to be around 57 degrees with clouds covering the sky.

Last Time They Met

The last time these two teams met, Pete Carroll’s Trojans beat Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions in the 2009 Rose Bowl 38-24.

Injuries and Suspensions

Penn State will be without linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White and tackles Andrew Nelson and Brendan Mahon. Wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and linebacker Manny Bowen will miss today’s game after being suspended.

Line

USC is a +7 favorite over Penn State.

Media Coverage

