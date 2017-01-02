The Official 2017 Rose Bowl Drinking Game

Tweet
Though tens of thousands of Penn Staters made the trip to Pasadena for today’s Rose Bowl Game, hundreds of thousands more will be watching from home. Whether you’re hitting a Penn State bar for a watch party or are dedicated to an evening on the couch with your dad’s famous chili, we recommend a drink or six.
Forget the fact that it’s a Monday and you might have work tomorrow — it’s the Rose Bowl and the Nittany Lions are ranked No. 5 in the country (for now). Better yet, you’re still on break and looking for a way to enjoy some Penn State football along with some adult beverages. Whatever the case we have just the game for you: Play along with the official Onward State Rose Bowl drinking game and go State, beat the Trojans!
- Crack a beer, smell the roses, and take a sip. Penn State is playing in the Granddaddy of Them All.
- Take a drink if they show a montage of how Penn State got here.
- Every time the announcers point out any similarities between Trace McSorley and USC’s quarterback Sam Darnold, drink.
- If Penn State lines up in a two-quarterback set, take two drinks.
- If anyone brings up the College Football Playoff and Ohio State’s comical 31-0 loss to Clemson, take a drink. If they say Penn State deserved to be there instead, finish your drink.
- “It’s hard to believe that just five years ago….” finish your drink.
- Shotgun a Joe Paterno Legacy Series Beer for any and every mention of our coach.
- If closet-Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit talks about how incredible the Lions’ season has been or shows his affinity for the Blue and White, give the man a cheers and take a drink.
- If someone points out that this was supposed to be Penn State’s first year of bowl eligibility, take a drink.
- And if the really emphasize the fact that, “and it’s the ROSE BOWL!”, finish your drink.
- Take a drink for any and all of the following: Barkley hurdles a helpless defender, Julius annihilates an unlucky special teams guy, Haley blocks a field goal (finish your drink if he returns it for a TD).
- Speaking of, take a shot for every mention of the blocked field goal against Ohio State and the subsequent upset.
- Take a drink for any footage of the Big Ten Championship victory of Wisconsin that got us here in the first place.
- Sip your drink Kermit-style for every mention of James Franklin’s newfound job security.
- If McSorley launches one to the end zone, finish your beer, pretend to bat the empty can across the room, and salute.
- When Penn State inevitably goes into halftime losing, calmly sip your beverage and whisper “second half team” to yourself for the duration of the break.
- If Penn State wins, drink everything in sight and reflect on an incredible season. That’s the team’s 10th straight victory and 12th victory this season.
- If Penn State loses, drink everything in sight because that’s the end of Penn State football until the Blue & White game, but what a ride it’s been.
Enjoy the game and drink responsibly you bunch of drunks!
Photo By: Alex Bauer