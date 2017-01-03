Lady Lions Dominate Defensively For 71-58 Win Over Iowa

Penn State (11-4, 1-2 Big Ten) hosted Iowa on Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Hawkeyes (10-6, 1-2 Big Ten) are coming off a tight home win against Nebraska, while the Lady Lions fell to Rutgers in a rough shooting night. Penn State rebounded from dropping its first two Big Ten games of the season to snag a win at home 71-58.

How It Happened

Teniya Page returned after missing the Rutgers game with a hand injury. With major issues shooting in the previous game, the Lady Lions got off to a much better start on the offensive end. Still, Penn State struggled with Iowa’s ball movement as the Hawkeyes got a number of easy looks for 12 points in the paint as they ended the quarter with a 18-13 lead over the Lady Lions.

Penn State came out for the second quarter tougher on the defensive end and managed to take the lead about midway through. Freshman Jaida Travascio-Green got her first career start and led the Lady Lions with nine points at the half — all from three-point range. Penn State was ahead 32-31 going into the locker room.

The third quarter was an outstanding defensive effort for the Lady Lions, which allowed them to build on the lead despite not being at their best on offense. Travascio-Green knocked down back-to-back three’s in the midst of a 17-0 run, but the Hawkeyes finished the quarter strong with multiple trips to the foul line. The Lady Lions lead maxed out at 16, but was kept in reach with a 51-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Penn State picked up the offensive production to hold off the Hawkeyes in the final stretch. Building their lead to as many as 20 with a number of different players starting to knock down shots, the Lady Lions’ depth could not be dealt with by Iowa. Penn State wrapped up its first Big Ten win of the season with four players in double figures as it went on to defeat Iowa 71-58.

Player Of The Game

Amari Carter | Guard | Redshirt Freshman

Carter was all over the floor once again in the win. Leading the team in assists with six and finishing second in rebounds (8) and scoring (13), the redshirt freshman guard is playing a major role in this team’s success.

What’s Next

The Lady Lions head out on a two-game road trip, beginning with Saturday’s clash with Purdue. It’s a 2 p.m. tipoff at Mackey Arena and can be seen live on BTN Plus.