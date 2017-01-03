Penn State Professor, John Urschel Featured In Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Science List

Two Nittany Lions were honored as members of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 class of 2017. Associate Professor Huanyu Cheng and letterman/math prodigy John Urschel were featured in the 30 Under 30 Science list for their accomplishments in the field.

Cheng was named an assistant professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State’s Materials Research Institute in August 2015. Forbes highlighted Cheng’s work on a research team that created electronic tattoos that disintegrate into the human body. The magazine also took note of Cheng’s other research efforts in “biologically-inspired electronics for use in robotics, biomedicine and energy.”

Urschel, a former Penn State offensive lineman, earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics at Penn State. Forbes especially emphasized his “math prowess” — he’s published six peer-reviewed mathematics papers while pursuing a PhD at MIT and playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Urschel recently returned to Penn State as the spring 2016 commencement speaker for the Eberly College of Science.