DOTD: Penn State Football Players Surprise Third Grade Students With Letters

A group of third grade students received a grammar lesson they’ll never forget after Penn State football players responded to practice letters they sent in October.

As first reported by WNEP-TV, the third graders in Bradford County, PA were having some issues learning proper nouns so their teachers asked them to write letters to exercise their skills. Both the two teachers and many of their students are Penn State fans, which inspired them to send the letters to Happy Valley for the team to read.

When the students returned to school yesterday they were surprised to find the team wrote back. The Penn State players responded to the student with handwritten notes in late December, making sure to write them in print because the third graders can’t read cursive yet. One student thought it was especially cool that they found the time to write back considering their busy practice schedule.

The players encouraged the third graders to study hard and gave one student an informal invitation to a football game at Beaver Stadium. Check out the video below.