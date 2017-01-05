Chris Godwin Declares For 2017 NFL Draft

Junior wide receiver Chris Godwin tweeted Thursday that he will forgo his senior season to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. Godwin is the second Nittany Lion this week to make the announcement along with along with defensive end Garrett Sickels.

“I came to Penn State not only to pursue a degree from the greatest university in the nation, but also to play in the best atmosphere in college football,” Godwin said in a post on his Twitter account. The two-time All-Big Ten selections, including All-Big Ten third team honors this season, ranks in the top-four in program history in receiving yards and touchdowns. He finishes his Penn State career tallying 2,404 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns on 154 catches.

The wide out from Middletown, De. had a phenomenal junior campaign posting 982 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. After catching nine passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the instant classic at the Rose Bowl on Monday, Godwin is going into the pre-draft process with a lot of momentum.