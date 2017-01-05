Tag Yourself In The Massive Rose Bowl Panorama

Monday’s Rose Bowl Game between Penn State and USC will long be regarded as one of the most exciting, widely watched Rose Bowls of all time. That excitement is due in part to the tens of thousands of Penn State fans who travelled across the country to cheer on the Nittany Lions in Pasadena, and while not all were able to make their way into the game, those who did are forever immortalized in the 2017 Rose Bowl Gigapixel Panorama.

Penn State fans have seen these before — the high-res panorama is powered by Blakewell Worldwide Panoramas, which captured the 2015 Stripe Out game. There was also a panorama from the 2015 White Out game that fans could find themselves in. The shot recognizes faces and allows you to link yours to your Facebook, Google+, or email account so you can be tagged.

Another cool thing about this panorama is that the Blue Band was still on the field while they captured the crowd, so if you or a friend was busy setting up the Floating Lions drill they’re included. The shot is incredibly high resolution, so even if you were at the top of the bowl you’ll be able to make yourself out as long as you have a general idea where you were sitting.

You can view and tag yourself in the panorama here and you even have the option to distinguish yourself as a Penn State, USC, or general Rose Bowl fan when you do. To make things a little easier, toggle the “hide tags” switch so you can navigate and find yourself more clearly.