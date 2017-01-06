DOTD: ‘Lionpathsux.com’ Exists, Is Not Wrong

A few curveballs were thrown our way last year, but rest assured, LionPATH — you’re still the bane of our existence. We haven’t forgotten how much you suck, how much you cost, or how much better the mediocre eLion was. We will never forget.

Luckily, Penn State students’ collective disdain for all things LionPATH will live on in cyberspace forever — meet lionpathsux.com. This site is simple, sleek, and functional unlike the object of its scrutiny. It features a slideshow of messages to remind you just how much LionPATH sucks.

This is a fair ranking.

soul-crushing knowledge

If Tinder bios were honest, this would be LionPATH’s Tinder bio.

Sad!

There’s still time to sign.

Shout out to whoever made this. Not all heroes wear capes.