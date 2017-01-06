You are at:»»»DOTD: ‘Lionpathsux.com’ Exists, Is Not Wrong
screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-8-03-18-pm

DOTD: ‘Lionpathsux.com’ Exists, Is Not Wrong

0
By on Student Life, Tomfoolery

A few curveballs were thrown our way last year, but rest assured, LionPATH — you’re still the bane of our existence. We haven’t forgotten how much you suck, how much you cost, or how much better the mediocre eLion was. We will never forget.

Luckily, Penn State students’ collective disdain for all things LionPATH will live on in cyberspace forever — meet lionpathsux.com. This site is simple, sleek, and functional unlike the object of its scrutiny. It features a slideshow of messages to remind you just how much LionPATH sucks.

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-8-03-06-pm

This is a fair ranking.

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-8-34-52-pm

soul-crushing knowledge

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-8-38-36-pm

If Tinder bios were honest, this would be LionPATH’s Tinder bio.

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-8-03-18-pm

Sad!

screen-shot-2017-01-05-at-8-38-14-pm

There’s still time to sign.

Shout out to whoever made this. Not all heroes wear capes.

Share.

About Author

Sara Civian

Sara Civian is one of Onward State's three ridiculously good looking managing editors, a hockey writer at heart, and an Oxford comma Stan. She's a senior majoring in journalism, minoring in history, and living at Bill Pickle's Tap Room. Her favorite pastimes are telling people she's from Boston, watching the Bruins, and meticulously dissecting the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album. She's seen Third Eye Blind live 14 times. If you really hate yourself, you can follow her at @SaraCivian or email her at [email protected]

Related Posts

Comments are closed.