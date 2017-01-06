Hari Osofsky Named Dean Of Penn State Law, School Of International Affairs

Hari Osofsky has been named the new dean of Penn State Law and the School of International Affairs. Osofsky, University of Minnesota Law School Robins Kaplan Professor of Law, faculty director of the Energy Transition Lab, and director of the Joint Degree Program in Law, Science and Technology, will take over July 1 (pending approval of the Board of Trustees).

Osofsky has a Ph.D. in geography from the University of Oregon and a J.D. from Yale Law School. She’s authored more than 50 publications regarding climate change regulation and governance. Her accolades include serving as president of the Association for Law, Property, and Society (where she received 2016’s Distinguished Service Award) and chair of the American Association of Law School’s Section on Property. She is a member of the executive council of the American Society of International Law and the International Law Association’s Committee on the Legal Principles of Climate Change. She also is a member of the Board of Governors of the Society of American Law Teachers, the International Bar Association’s Model Statute on Climate Change Remedies Working Group, and the editorial board of Climate Law.

“I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as the dean of Penn State Law and the School of International Affairs at this leading public research university,” Osofsky told Penn State in a release. “Technology, globalization, and the need for cross-cutting knowledge are fundamentally changing our society, and the legal and international affairs professions. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues at these schools and across campus to develop innovative interdisciplinary research and educational programs that will benefit society.”