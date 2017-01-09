Applications Open For Student Trustee, Selection Committee

As a two-year Board of Trustees term comes to an end for first student-selected student trustee Luke Metaxas, applications are now open for those interested in becoming the next student trustee and also for the 12-student selection committee that will nominate someone for the position. November 2014 changes allowed for a voting student-selected student seat on the Board for the first time ever.

Metaxas will chair the selection committee, with GPSA President Kevin Horne, UPUA President Terry Ford, CCSG President Pavel Shusharin, and CCSG Vice President Shawn Lichvar serving as the other core members of the committee. Applications for the six at-large members are due by 11:59 p.m. on February 10.

After reviewing applications and holding interviews, the selection committee will recommend a candidate to the chair of the Board. That student will be interviewed by three trustees chosen by the chair and then will be considered by the Board’s Governance and Long Range Planning Committee. Finally, the committee will make a recommendation to the entire Board of Trustees. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again–university bureaucracy at its finest.

Barring any extenuating circumstances, the student recommended by the selection committee will likely become the next student trustee; Metaxas was confirmed by the Board without much objection. Applications for the next student trustee are due by 11:59 p.m. on February 17. Any undergraduate or graduate student can apply to serve the two-year term.