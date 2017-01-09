You are at:»»»Penn State Hockey Drops To No. 4 In USCHO Poll
Penn State Hockey Drops To No. 4 In USCHO Poll

By on Athletics, News

After a series split with then-No. 11 Ohio State, Penn State fell to No. 4 in the latest USCHO Poll. The Nittany Lions received 883 voter points and six first-place votes.

Penn State was passed up by Denver, who easily swept Arizona State, and Harvard after garnering wins against Princeton and No. 15 Quinnipiac. Former No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth stayed ahead of Penn State at the No. 3 spot despite losing and tying unranked Colorado College. Ohio State moved up to No. 10 following the weekend split.

After a sloppy 3-0 loss to Ohio State following more than a month of no games for the Nittany Lions, they got it together and sharpened up for a 4-2 win the next night. Considering Penn State is historically bad at games right after break (1-5) and was playing a top-20 conference opponent on the road, this is no reason for alarm. Their 13-game unbeaten streak was bound to snap, but they aren’t going anywhere.

The Nittany Lions are back in Pegula this weekend as they take on Michigan State in another Big Ten series. The puck drops January 13 at 7 p.m.

