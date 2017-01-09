State College Will Attempt To Break Guinness World Record For Ice Lanterns

You could realize your childhood dream of breaking a Guinness World Record next month without ever leaving State College, thanks to The Centre Foundation, The Make Space, and The Knight Foundation. Light Up State College will attempt to break a record by illuminating more than 3,000 ice luminaries on Allen Street between College Ave. and Beaver Ave. at 6 p.m. on February 4.

The current world record was set in 2013 by Vuollerim, Sweden with 2,561 ice luminaries. According to Guinness, ice luminaries are cup-shaped structures made purely out of ice that hold a light inside. These are the only two qualifying ingredients, so Light Up State College asks participants not to add any colored dyes or other decorative items to the ice, as decorated lanterns could be disqualified and jeopardize the world record attempt.

The event has 507 ice lanterns committed so far, but is still 2,145 luminaries away from the current world record and 2,493 luminaries away from reaching its goal.

Detailed information about how to sign up is on the Light Up State College website, along with step-by-step instructions on how to make an ice luminary. Free kits can also be picked up at many downtown locations, with more information on how to get these kits on the event’s Facebook page.