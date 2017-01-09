Under Armour All-Americans Share Thoughts Of Penn State In Word Cloud

Most recruits usually speak in a favorable manner of programs they might be considering. They’ll typically say what schools — and their respective fanbases — want to hear. Rarely do they share their true feelings in the manner they did from the 2017 Under Armour All-American Game.

ESPN’s Jeremy Crabtree shared this unique view into the minds of recruits — all anonymous — when posed with the following question: what are their thoughts on Penn State? Asked to give one word answers, a survey collected 82 responses and presented the findings in a word cloud, with the largest words serving as the most common answers.

A word cloud from a survey of 82 Under Armour All-Americans when asked what words come to mind when they think of #PennState. pic.twitter.com/Oar9MBi3ht — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) January 9, 2017

It’s interesting to see how the majority of recruits view Penn State as both a program and as an institution. Diving deeper into the findings, one might conclude that these findings actually serve as a representation of how a select grouping of the 18-year old demographic might still view Penn State. It’s evident the recruits haven’t forgotten about the Sandusky scandal seeing as it’s a reasonably large answer.

More common themes reflect a more recent perception of Penn State that can be found in responses like “progression,” “underdogs,” and the ever-prevalent “We Are.” Still, some recruits found “rape” to be the first word that came to mind after being prompted with the question.

This might not be indicative of how the entire age demographic views Penn State, but it’s certainly an interesting way to get into the minds of recruits weighing life-altering decisions in terms of where they’ll spend the next four years of their life maturing into young men.