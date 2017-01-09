Tweet
It might seem like life in State College pauses when Penn Staters leave for break, but that’s not the case. Life goes on, and you missed a few things while you were home for the holidays. Here’s what happened while you were away:
- Lamont Wade committed to Penn State.
- THON alumni created the “Hope From Coast 2 Coast” fundraiser.
- Envy Nightclub announced it’s coming to State College.
- The Gaff is now smoke free!
- Chris Godwin declared for the NFL draft.
- A new dean of Penn State Law and the School of International Affairs was named.
- Penn State basketball got a big win over Michigan State at the Palestra.
Welcome back to Happy Valley.