DOTD: Marcus Allen Can’t Contain Joy After Girlfriend Surprises Him With Brand New Kicks

Marcus Allen’s claim to fame this season was undoubtedly the field goal he blocked against Ohio State, but the safety’s Kodak moments and charisma also made headlines in 2016. Fortunately for his Twitter followers, the end of the season doesn’t mean the end of Allen’s daily antics.

Allen recently posted a video of his reaction to a surprise from his girlfriend on Twitter. He starts off hiding his face behind a fluffy pink pillow before uncovering it to find a shoe box on the ground in front of him. In true Marcus Allen fashion, he immediately lets out an infectious laugh and opens the box, cracking jokes the whole time. Lucky for him, inside the box are a $1,295 pair of Christian Louboutin high-top sneakers, with just enough studs and shine to match his own sparkling personality.

He immediately gives his girlfriend some love with a kiss and a caption to match, presenting her with the “Best Girlfriend Award” in his Tweet.

It’s been a big week for Allen on Twitter, as he announced via the social media platform on Monday that he’ll remain and play his senior season at Penn State. Football fan or not, you can watch the whole heart-warming scene below: