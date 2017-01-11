Penn State Law Professors Sign Statement Opposing Jeff Sessions’ Nomination

Five Penn State Law professors signed a statement from law professors across the nation urging the Senate Committee on the Judiciary to reject Jeff Sessions’ nomination for Attorney General. Penn State’s Jill Engle, Steven Hinckley, Kit Kinports, Dara Purvis, and Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia are among 1,424 professors from 180 law schools who signed the statement.

It begins by recalling when a bipartisan vote in a Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee rejected President Ronald Reagan’s nomination of Sessions for a federal judgeship because he made statements that showed bias against African Americans. “Nothing in Senator Sessions’ public life since 1986 has convinced us that he is a different man than the 39-year-old attorney who was deemed too racially insensitive to be a federal district court judge,” the statement says.

Further, some signees are concerned about his “misguided prosecution of three civil rights activists for voter fraud in Alabama in 1985, and his consistent promotion of the myth of voter-impersonation fraud.” They also voice concerns about his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S.’s southern border. His support for “regressive drug policies,” “questioning of the relationship between fossil fuels and climate change, and “his repeated opposition to legislative efforts to promote the rights of women and members of the LGBTQ community” are all discussed.

