You Could Design A Sculpture Commemorating The All In Campaign

You can now submit your proposals and designs for a new sculpture on campus based on the All In campaign that kicked off earlier this year. Here’s the official challenge:

Represent Penn State’s aspirational principles of diversity and inclusion in a permanent interpretive work without reinforcing stereotypes or excluding any underrepresented constituency.

President Barron introduced the All In campaign to the Board of Trustees in September to promote diversity and inclusion in the Penn State community. The kickoff for the campaign projected an audio-visual presentation on the face of Old Main and featured speakers like Asian Pacific American Association President Brooke Jin and Theatre Professor Susan Russell to help explain the significance of diversity and inclusion.

Although the campaign is formally planned to end after this academic year, Penn State would like to commemorate All In with a work of art, so OPP is asking students to design the piece. The sculpture will be a permanent installation outside Old Main, either between Old Main and Schwab Auditorium or to the right of the Old Main entrance. It should incorporate “inspirational quotes or text” and can use electricity, but can’t incorporate any water features.

You can see the full set of guidelines here. Submissions are due on February 22, and the chosen design is scheduled to be installed early in the fall semester.