Meet Punxsutawney Phil At Café 210 Next Week

Pennsylvania’s famous groundhog is making a visit to State College next week in preparation for his big day. Punxsutawney Phil will be at Café 210 West next Tuesday, January 17, even though the whole folklore of Groundhog Day, I thought, is that the groundhog doesn’t come out until February 2 when he sees his shadow and lets everyone know how soon we can expect spring.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club is bringing the Keystone State Celebrity to Cafe from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Club takes care of Phil year round and its members are known for their top hats, tuxedos, and long coats. A flier advertises attendees will get a chance to snap a selfie with Phil.

Penn Brewery will also be there pouring their Punxsutawney Philsner, a German Pilsner which doesn’t have a rating on Beer Advocate but averages 3.38 out of 5 on Untappd.

There will also be various giveaways and samples. If you’ve always wanted to meet Punxsutawney Phil but can never make it to Punxsutawney for Groundhog Day, now’s your chance. And though Phil is used to the spotlight and human attention, who knew he made bar appearances?