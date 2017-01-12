Police Say Student Sold Drugs from Campus Apartment

by Geoff Rushton

A Penn State student was charged this week after police allegedly recovered marijuana and ecstasy from his campus apartment following controlled purchases of pot by a confidential informant.

Steven Henao, 22, of Philadelphia, faces five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, as well as four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant told State College Police in April 2016 that he or she had met Henao at a bar and that Henao told the informant he was selling marijuana.

Police conducted two controlled buys through the informant, who reportedly arranged the purchases via text message with Henao. The first was conducted on April 18, when the informant, under police surveillance, allegedly went to a residence at Nittany Apartments and purchased from Henao about three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana for $180.

Police say the second purchase occurred on April 27 and was again arranged by text message with Henao. The informant returned to the campus apartment where Henao allegedly sold him or her about a half ounce of marijuana. The informant was wearing a court-authorized hidden audio recording device and police said Henao told the informant he had about a half pound of marijuana left to sell.

A search warrant was executed that day and police allegedly recovered five ounces of marijuana, two MDMA capsules, digital scales, a grinder and $1,135 in a box under a bed.

Henao was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, and posted $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.