Three-Star RB Journey Brown Commits To Penn State

James Franklin sounded the alarm Thursday night with a surprise commitment from three-star 2017 running back Journey Brown out of Meadville, Pa.

Brown is considered the 15th-best recruit from the Keystone State this cycle and the nation’s No. 58 running back prospect according to 247Sports. He picked the Nittany Lions over a reported offer list of Temple, Syracuse, and Duquesne.

The 5-foot-11 Brown entered the evening a somewhat under-the-radar prospect, but now that he’s the 19th member of Penn State’s 14th-ranked recruiting class, fans will surely want to do some catching up. You can check out his Hudl highlight reel right here.

Brown is the lone running back commit for Charles Huff this cycle, as the Nittany Lions have loaded up on blue-chip talent at the position to say the least. According to his Hudl page, Brown clocked a verified 4.54 40-yard dash, showing why he was so effective as both a tailback and corner at the high school level for Meadville Area.

Welcome to Happy Valley, Journey!