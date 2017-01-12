UPUA, Campus Recreation Add Treadmill Desk Trial To White Building

Multitasking is an essential college skill — students become masters at watching Netflix and doing homework, texting and walking, and working out and studying at the same time. Anyone who’s tried the latter unfortunately knows how difficult it is to balance a textbook on an elliptical or skim through notes while running.

Campus Recreation and UPUA teamed up to introduce walking treadmill desks in the recreation facilities, starting with a trial in the White Building. The tread desks, as their called, are a Ford-Jordan platform initiative that, like many of the other platform items, is coming to fruition.

If you’ve been in the White Building recently you may have noticed the prototype. If not, it looks like this:

According to UPUA At-Large Representative Andrew George, the tread desks have been months in the making, and now thanks to LifeFitness UPUA was able to provide a trial treadmill set up for free for students to try out and provide feedback on. George said each desk has a maximum speed that won’t allow users to run, meaning you can’t just reserve the tread desk to assure you have a treadmill when you go to the gym.

Once the tread desk is up and running students will be able to reserve it with Campus Rec to use for a certain amount of time. When a student does reserve the tread desk they will sign in at the White Building desk that is outside of the gym. The tread desk is somewhat secluded from the rest of the fitness center traffic as to provide an environment conducive of studying.

Not all of the details are ironed out for the desk yet but it should be available for students to try out soon. If you do get a chance to test the tread desk, UPUA asks you provide feedback so it can determine whether or not it would be beneficial to buy one or more of them permanently. You can email feedback to [email protected].

Though the tread desk is just a trial, UPUA was able to get a prototype for free thanks to a loaner from LifeFitness. If Campus Recreation and UPUA decide to invest in more tread desks, Rep. George said each desk runs between $8,000 to $10,000. He said there are cheaper models available, but because of the wear and tear each treadmill would get it’s more beneficial to go with the sturdier model.

We’ll update you with more information on the tread desks as it becomes available.