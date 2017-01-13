Hockey Captain David Goodwin Nominated For 2016-2017 Senior CLASS Award

Penn State hockey captain David Goodwin was selected today as a candidate for the 2016-2017 Senior CLASS Award. The 15 student-athletes that were selected as candidates for this award have excelled both on and off the ice in their collegiate careers. The CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School and the award focuses on the student-athletes making positive impacts in their communities using their platforms. Former Penn State hockey captain David Glen won last year’s award.

According to the Senior CLASS Award website, to be qualified to win this award a student-athlete must be an NCAA Division 1 senior and, “have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, character, classroom, and competition.” Goodwin has made a difference off the ice, including a trip to Cuba last summer teaching English to students at a local university. In Cuba, Goodwin also volunteered with a youth program where played baseball with kids in the community and showed them a little bit of his hockey background.

His on the ice merit speaks for itself. Goodwin is the captain of the hockey team and has been a staple for the program over the last few years. This season, he’s currently tied for second on the team in total points and is third in the Big Ten in assists on the year.

The candidates will be trimmed down to 10 in February, with those student-athletes being placed on a ballot that will be voted on by the media, coaches, and fans. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Frozen Final Four in April.