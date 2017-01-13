Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week Events

The 32nd annual Marthin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration week will kick off this Monday at Penn State. The week-long commemoration events are meant to pay homage to all of the good Dr. King accomplished throughout his life. This year’s theme honors King’s bravery in speaking up against discrimination with the slogan “When Silence Becomes Betrayal #iSpokeUpWhen.”

This year’s service campaign will begin on Monday, January 16th with the MLK Jr. Day of Service at 8:30 a.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall. All volunteers will be dispersed throughout the community and given free food and a t-shirt for service. Sign ups to participate in the day of service are available here.

There will also be hourly presentations of the documentary “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: a Historical Perspective”

in the Foster Auditorium, E102 Paterno Library beginning at 10 a.m.

Other events throughout the week include: