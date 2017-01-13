Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week Events

The 32nd annual Marthin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration week will kick off this Monday at Penn State. The week-long commemoration events are meant to pay homage to all of the good Dr. King accomplished throughout his life. This year’s theme honors King’s bravery in speaking up against discrimination with the slogan “When Silence Becomes Betrayal #iSpokeUpWhen.”
This year’s service campaign will begin on Monday, January 16th with the MLK Jr. Day of Service at 8:30 a.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall. All volunteers will be dispersed throughout the community and given free food and a t-shirt for service. Sign ups to participate in the day of service are available here.
There will also be hourly presentations of the documentary “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: a Historical Perspective”
in the Foster Auditorium, E102 Paterno Library beginning at 10 a.m.
Other events throughout the week include:
- Writing Letters to Prisoners in the HUB, 1st floor on January 17, 18, 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students are invited to come discuss a time they spoke out against injustice and write letters.
- Silence Interrupted–A Talent Showcase & Social Justice Reception in the HUB’s Heritage Hall on Tuesday, January 17 from 6-8 p.m. The even focuses on the forgotten stories of the LGBTQ community and women
- Community Showcase in the HUB’s Heritage Hall on Wednesday, January 18 from 5:30-7 p.m. State College elementary, middle, and high school students will share their interpretation of MLK impact through poetry, art, and essays. Following these presentations, Tom Houck will speak in the Foster Auditorium/Paterno Library at 7:30 p.m.
- RAWtools–A Commitment to Non-Violence event will begin at noon on Thursday, January 19 at the Palmer Patio. The event will be followed by activist and professor Drew Hart’s speech on ending racism and gun violence in the HUB’s Alumni hall. To round out the night a Gun Violence Debate will also be held in Alumni hall starting at 7:30 p.m.
- An Evening Celebration with Dr. Cornell West on Friday, January 20 from 6-8 p.m. in the Schwab Auditorium will wrap up the festivities for the week.