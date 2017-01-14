The Price Is Right Live Coming Back To The BJC

Come on down! The longest-running game show in TV history is coming back to the Bryce Jordan Center in live form on Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The Price Is Right Live, a stage show adaptation of the popular show, offers attendees the chance to win prizes playing the short, interactive games the show is known for. Games like Plinko, Cliffhanger, The Big Wheel, and the final Showcase offer audience members who are invited to “come on down” the chance to win cash, vacations, and even a car.

The live show has been touring for more than 10 years, and has even been to the BJC before. Those who want a chance on stage to play for prizes must register in advance and must be at least 18-years old. You don’t have to buy a ticket to the show to be called as a contestant but must be present when your name is called.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at all of the usual BJC locations — in person at the BJC, Eisenhower Auditorium, or the Penn State Downtown Theatre, online at TicketMaster, or by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets are available at $22.50 or $45 and there is also a VIP ticket option available, but your seat location doesn’t impact your chance of being chosen to play onstage. There is no information yet about whether or not there will be a student discount.