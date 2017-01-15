Denis Smirnov’s Goal Earns Spot On SportCenter’s Top 10 Plays Saturday Night

Those Nittany Lions are back at it again with producing top plays on the ice. This time it was on the stick of Denis Smirnov when he netted a nifty backhanded goal past Michigan State’s Ed Minney in Penn State’s 5-3 victory last night.

The goal was featured in the No. 9 slot on last night’s SportsCenter Top 10 Saturday. Smirnov’s tally was an insurance goal scored with 2:10 remaining in the game that sealed the win and the weekend sweep over Michigan State.

ICYMI: Denis Smirnov's goal last night landed at #9 on SportsCenter's Top 10 during a busy Saturday in sports #WeAre https://t.co/TXnLKbNWIX — Penn State Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) January 15, 2017

The Nittany Lions have been no stranger to top plays this year: they were featured consistently on the NCAA Top Plays of the Week for the first three weeks of the season and it seemed that every game there was a must-see moment.

Look for Penn State’s return to the NCAA Top Plays of the Week in the next couple of days — there’s a good chance for “Smirnov on ice” to make an appearance on the next edition.