Board Of Trustees Alumni Nominations Now Open

Nominations opened yesterday for the three alumni-elected seats on the Board of Trustees, thus kicking off the alumni trustee election process. Trustees Alice Pope, Bob Jubelirer, and Al Lord are all facing the end of their terms.

Alumni should receive a nomination ballot via email so long as they have a valid address on file. Those who haven’t received a ballot can request one here.

Incumbent trustee Alice Pope announced an official re-election campaign and the others are expected to follow. Additionally, 1986 grad Robert Bowsher announced a campaign. Last year’s alumni election ultimately included only one non-incumbent on the ballot in 2008 grad Dan Cocco, but the three incumbents (Ted Brown, Barbara Doran, and Bill Oldsey) won their seats back.

Nominations are open now through Saturday, February 25 at 5 p.m. Alumni need 250 written nominations to be added to the ballot, which will be released on Monday, April 4. Current students — both graduate and undergraduate — are unfortunately unable to vote, even those who will graduate only a few days after the election ends.